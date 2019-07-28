ReddCoin Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $41.34 million and $54,273.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, YoBit, Bisq and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

