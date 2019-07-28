Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $190.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.88 million and the lowest is $187.90 million. Redfin reported sales of $142.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $656.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.07 million to $674.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $815.97 million, with estimates ranging from $778.80 million to $880.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,719.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $517,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $6,554,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,571,000 after buying an additional 417,458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Redfin by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 364,799 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after buying an additional 260,358 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 557,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.59.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

