Refereum (RFR) One Day Volume Tops $805,684.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $805,684.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00288117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.01561446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00118435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,029,189 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

