Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 112,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 235,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

RGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,717.70% and a negative net margin of 526.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph P. Hagan bought 33,194 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,849.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Hagan sold 39,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $48,009.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,199,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,490 and have sold 66,979 shares valued at $85,896. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.62% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

