Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

RS stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. 802,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $246,875.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at $761,853.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.