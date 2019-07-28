Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of RS traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 802,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,926. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $105.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In related news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,455. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.