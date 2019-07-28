Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of MARK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 156,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.95. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Remark by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Remark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.