Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 245,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 129,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $43.09. 19,983,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,641,872. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.