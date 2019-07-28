Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNST. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

RNST traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. 206,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $47.65.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.47 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $84,696.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Renasant by 44.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

