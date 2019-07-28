RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RNLSY. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 61,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,007. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.623 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RENAULT S A/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

