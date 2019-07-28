Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,113,100 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,794,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, insider Michael G. Nefkens acquired 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,074 shares of company stock valued at $407,561. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $550,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 619,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

