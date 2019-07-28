Reviewing Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Cerecor shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of Cerecor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerecor and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor -226.50% -120.67% -36.32% Global Blood Therapeutics N/A -34.45% -31.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cerecor and Global Blood Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 2 11 0 2.85

Cerecor presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.28%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $90.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%. Given Cerecor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cerecor is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerecor and Global Blood Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor $18.33 million 10.06 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Global Blood Therapeutics N/A N/A -$174.19 million ($3.41) -16.80

Cerecor has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Summary

Cerecor beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device. The company is developing CERC-301, an orphan neurological indication for controlling neurologic adaptation; CERC-406 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; CERC-425, an orally active small molecule; CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy; and CERC-913, a protide nucleotide for the treatment of mitochondrial disorder. It also developing preclinical therapies CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803 for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

