Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Care.com from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Shares of SMED opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 942,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,109.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,075. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Sharps Compliance accounts for 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 3.24% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

