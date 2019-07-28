Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHHBY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

