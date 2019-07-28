Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

RCKT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 150,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.