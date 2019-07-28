Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Roper Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $3.16-3.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.94-13.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,513. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

