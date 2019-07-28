Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.26. Roper Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $12.94-13.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.20. The stock had a trading volume of 564,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.98.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.80.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.