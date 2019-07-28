Round Table Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Round Table Services LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

