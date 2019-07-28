Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Increased to C$1.40 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, July 21st.

Get Roxgold alerts:

TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.29 million and a PE ratio of 21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.16.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.