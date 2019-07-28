Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 294 ($3.84).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS opened at GBX 227.90 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.