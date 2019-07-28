Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.55-9.65 EPS.

RCL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,878. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.50.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $341,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

