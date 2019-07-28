Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.64. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

RCL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. 2,322,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,878. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $341,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $389,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares in the company, valued at $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,834 shares of company stock worth $3,075,902. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

