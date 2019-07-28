Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 188,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,155. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $669,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 19,092.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.