Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

