SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,723,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 2,057,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total value of $387,699.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.82. 412,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $237.09.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.