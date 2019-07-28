SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,723,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 2,057,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total value of $387,699.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. New Street Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.82. 412,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $237.09.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

