Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $52.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79.

