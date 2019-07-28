Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $106,968.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 59,725.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

