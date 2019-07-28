Searle & CO. Buys Shares of 1,091 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,147 shares of company stock worth $9,464,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.95. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.