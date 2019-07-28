Searle & CO. Invests $412,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.