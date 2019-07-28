Searle & CO. Purchases 400 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Searle & CO. lifted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

