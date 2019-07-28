SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the subject of several other reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 771.64 ($10.08).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 768.40 ($10.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 741.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Also, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Insiders sold a total of 212,303 shares of company stock worth $153,263,714 over the last 90 days.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

