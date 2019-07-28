Senior’s (SNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNR. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.19).

Senior stock opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.24. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 336.60 ($4.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $845.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

