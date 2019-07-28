ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. 103,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.30. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $547,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

