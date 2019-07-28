Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 5%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 1,594,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,531,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

SESN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 269,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

