Shard Market Capitalization Reaches $505,051.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Shard has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $505,051.00 and $47.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000559 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,455,670 coins and its circulating supply is 19,213,646 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

