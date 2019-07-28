Sharder Tops One Day Trading Volume of $232,783.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $232,783.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00290635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.01552436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00119347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

