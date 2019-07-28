Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE SHLX opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

