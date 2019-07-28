Short Interest in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Declines By 46.2%

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.96. 212,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,278. AZZ has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

