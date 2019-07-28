Short Interest in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Decreases By 36.4%

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 3,413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Capital Senior Living stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 219,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,132. Capital Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Plochocki acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,285.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sam Levinson acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,365,518 shares of company stock worth $6,563,246. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,137,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 122,133 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

