Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Decreases By 69.5%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,265. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of -0.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

