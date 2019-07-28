Short Interest in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Expands By 7.9%

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 3,904,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 694,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.24. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.93 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $249,499.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,053,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,903,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,232,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,566,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

