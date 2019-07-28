Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 48.7%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 1,653,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 730,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,804 over the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 156,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 142,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,479. The company has a quick ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.23.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.