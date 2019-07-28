Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Declines By 48.7%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 1,653,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 730,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,804 over the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 156,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. 142,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,479. The company has a quick ratio of 12.39, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.