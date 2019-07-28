Short Interest in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Declines By 95.6%

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $76,291.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $83,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $204,517. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,731. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICBK has been the subject of several research reports. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

