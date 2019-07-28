Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Decreases By 14.4%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 402,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,548. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

