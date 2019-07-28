Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Declines By 26.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,485. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.95% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

