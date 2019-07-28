Short Interest in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Drops By 13.8%

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 50,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,557. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

