Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Decreases By 10.7%

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,700 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 1,249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $124,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $97,528.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,083.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $539,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 49,811 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

