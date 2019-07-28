Short Interest in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Increases By 27.3%

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,952,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 7,817,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,320.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,830,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,395,611.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 173,788 shares of company stock worth $5,082,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in istar by 118.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in istar by 3,459.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in istar by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in istar by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in istar by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAR. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of istar stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. istar has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that istar will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

