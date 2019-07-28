Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Decreases By 21.9%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 454,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $102,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,083,105. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

KALU traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. 143,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

