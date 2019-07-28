Short Interest in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Drops By 12.8%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 32,780 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $111,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 17,200 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $56,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 44,894 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 477,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,537. The company has a market cap of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.72. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

